Ambalal Sarabha Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.78 crore, up 3.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.78 crore in March 2019 up 3.07% from Rs. 43.45 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2019 down 71.02% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2019 down 58.46% from Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2018.

Ambalal Sarabha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2018.

Ambalal Sarabha shares closed at 14.41 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 11.27% returns over the last 6 months and 3.67% over the last 12 months.