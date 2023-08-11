English
    Ambalal Sarabha Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.10 crore, down 17.29% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprise are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.10 crore in June 2023 down 17.29% from Rs. 43.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.87 crore in June 2023 down 407.91% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2023 down 134.69% from Rs. 4.67 crore in June 2022.

    Ambalal Sarabha shares closed at 29.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.20% returns over the last 6 months and -1.53% over the last 12 months.

    Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprise
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.1044.4443.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.1044.4443.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.774.273.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.1623.4325.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.03-2.48-1.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.377.535.66
    Depreciation1.050.920.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.838.348.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.042.431.38
    Other Income1.374.362.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.676.794.07
    Interest0.950.990.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.625.803.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.625.803.64
    Tax0.271.440.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.904.362.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.904.362.82
    Minority Interest0.000.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.971.13-1.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.875.491.58
    Equity Share Capital76.6376.6376.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.640.720.21
    Diluted EPS-0.640.720.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.640.720.21
    Diluted EPS-0.640.720.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 11, 2023

