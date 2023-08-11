Ambalal Sarabha Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.10 crore, down 17.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.10 crore in June 2023 down 17.29% from Rs. 43.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.87 crore in June 2023 down 407.91% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2023 down 134.69% from Rs. 4.67 crore in June 2022.

Ambalal Sarabha shares closed at 29.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.20% returns over the last 6 months and -1.53% over the last 12 months.