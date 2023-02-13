Ambalal Sarabha Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.36 crore, down 17.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.36 crore in December 2022 down 17.95% from Rs. 43.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2022 down 14.08% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2022 down 29.04% from Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2021.