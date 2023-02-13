English
    Ambalal Sarabha Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.36 crore, down 17.95% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprise are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.36 crore in December 2022 down 17.95% from Rs. 43.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2022 down 14.08% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2022 down 29.04% from Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2021.

    Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprise
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.3646.8443.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.3646.8443.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.972.733.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.8026.7722.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.251.52-1.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.836.316.35
    Depreciation0.610.620.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.128.166.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.280.725.77
    Other Income3.062.380.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.353.106.41
    Interest0.560.450.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.792.646.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.792.646.09
    Tax0.441.022.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.341.623.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.341.623.89
    Minority Interest----0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.33-0.60-0.40
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.011.023.50
    Equity Share Capital76.6376.6376.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.130.46
    Diluted EPS0.400.130.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.130.46
    Diluted EPS0.400.130.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
