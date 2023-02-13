Ambalal Sarabha Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.36 crore, down 17.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.36 crore in December 2022 down 17.95% from Rs. 43.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2022 down 14.08% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2022 down 29.04% from Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2021.

Ambalal Sarabha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2021.

Ambalal Sarabha shares closed at 23.35 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.71% returns over the last 6 months and -38.31% over the last 12 months.