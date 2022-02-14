Ambalal Sarabha Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.10 crore, down 6.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.10 crore in December 2021 down 6.41% from Rs. 46.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021 up 73.23% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2021 up 216.29% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020.

Ambalal Sarabha EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2020.

Ambalal Sarabha shares closed at 36.00 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)