Ambalal Sarabha Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore, up 32.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore in December 2018 up 32.95% from Rs. 27.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2018 down 17.22% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2018 down 10.74% from Rs. 3.91 crore in December 2017.

Ambalal Sarabha EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Ambalal Sarabha shares closed at 11.98 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.72% returns over the last 6 months and -0.50% over the last 12 months.