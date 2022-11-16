English
    Amba Enterprise Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.32 crore, down 46.52% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amba Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.32 crore in September 2022 down 46.52% from Rs. 92.23 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2022 down 57.68% from Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2022 down 68.09% from Rs. 4.23 crore in September 2021.

    Amba Enterprise EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.13 in September 2021.

    Amba Enterprise shares closed at 50.00 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.90% returns over the last 6 months and 101.61% over the last 12 months.

    Amba Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.3254.0892.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.3254.0892.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-3.374.966.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods46.2248.4783.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.32-1.78-4.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.630.471.05
    Depreciation0.150.150.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.200.260.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.181.553.99
    Other Income0.020.160.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.201.704.06
    Interest-0.150.260.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.341.443.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.341.443.75
    Tax0.200.491.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.140.952.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.140.952.69
    Equity Share Capital6.336.336.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.900.752.13
    Diluted EPS0.900.752.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.900.752.13
    Diluted EPS0.900.752.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

