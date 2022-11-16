Amba Enterprise Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.32 crore, down 46.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.32 crore in September 2022 down 46.52% from Rs. 92.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2022 down 57.68% from Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2022 down 68.09% from Rs. 4.23 crore in September 2021.

Amba Enterprise EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.13 in September 2021.

Amba Enterprise shares closed at 50.00 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.90% returns over the last 6 months and 101.61% over the last 12 months.