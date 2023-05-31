Amba Enterprise Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.68 crore, up 11.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.68 crore in March 2023 up 11.36% from Rs. 59.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2023 down 4.49% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2023 up 8.85% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2022.

Amba Enterprise EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.

Amba Enterprise shares closed at 68.96 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.20% returns over the last 6 months and -13.37% over the last 12 months.