Amba Enterprise Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.22 crore, up 46.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.22 crore in June 2023 up 46.5% from Rs. 54.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 up 24.34% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2023 up 4.32% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022.

Amba Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2022.

Amba Enterprise shares closed at 91.89 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 86.39% returns over the last 6 months and 37.35% over the last 12 months.