    Amba Enterprise Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.22 crore, up 46.5% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amba Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.22 crore in June 2023 up 46.5% from Rs. 54.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 up 24.34% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2023 up 4.32% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022.

    Amba Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2022.

    Amba Enterprise shares closed at 91.89 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 86.39% returns over the last 6 months and 37.35% over the last 12 months.

    Amba Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.2266.6854.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.2266.6854.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.290.874.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods76.5862.9348.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.39-0.18-1.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.520.470.47
    Depreciation0.150.150.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.130.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.742.311.55
    Other Income0.040.010.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.782.311.70
    Interest0.070.070.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.712.241.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.712.241.44
    Tax0.530.530.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.181.710.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.181.710.95
    Equity Share Capital6.336.336.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.931.360.75
    Diluted EPS0.931.360.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.931.360.75
    Diluted EPS0.931.360.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

