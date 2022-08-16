 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amba Enterprise Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.08 crore, up 32.36% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amba Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.08 crore in June 2022 up 32.36% from Rs. 40.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022 down 9.5% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022 up 2.21% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2021.

Amba Enterprise EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in June 2021.

Amba Enterprise shares closed at 79.30 on August 12, 2022 (BSE)

Amba Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.08 59.88 40.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.08 59.88 40.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.96 0.63 2.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 48.47 57.28 39.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.78 -1.72 -4.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.47 0.57 0.52
Depreciation 0.15 0.14 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.26 0.94 0.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.55 2.04 1.74
Other Income 0.16 0.09 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.70 2.12 1.74
Interest 0.26 0.08 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.44 2.05 1.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.44 2.05 1.59
Tax 0.49 0.26 0.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.95 1.79 1.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.95 1.79 1.05
Equity Share Capital 6.33 6.33 6.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.75 1.41 0.83
Diluted EPS 0.75 1.41 0.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.75 1.41 0.83
Diluted EPS 0.75 1.41 0.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:53 pm
