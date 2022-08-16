Amba Enterprise Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.08 crore, up 32.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.08 crore in June 2022 up 32.36% from Rs. 40.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022 down 9.5% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022 up 2.21% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2021.

Amba Enterprise EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in June 2021.

Amba Enterprise shares closed at 79.30 on August 12, 2022 (BSE)