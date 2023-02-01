Amba Enterprise Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.05 crore, down 28.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.05 crore in December 2022 down 28.71% from Rs. 67.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 down 51.5% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 down 50.32% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2021.

Amba Enterprise EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2021.

