English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Amba Enterprise Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.05 crore, down 28.71% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amba Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.05 crore in December 2022 down 28.71% from Rs. 67.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 down 51.5% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 down 50.32% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2021.

    Amba Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.0549.3267.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.0549.3267.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.77-3.371.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods45.1446.2258.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.064.323.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.630.630.68
    Depreciation0.150.150.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.200.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.241.182.69
    Other Income0.160.020.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.401.202.92
    Interest0.03-0.150.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.361.342.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.361.342.78
    Tax0.430.200.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.931.141.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.931.141.92
    Equity Share Capital6.336.336.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.740.901.52
    Diluted EPS0.740.901.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.740.901.52
    Diluted EPS0.740.901.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited