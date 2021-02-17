Amba Enterprise Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.12 crore, up 46.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.12 crore in December 2020 up 46.76% from Rs. 24.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2020 up 73.59% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2020 up 93.24% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2019.

Amba Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2019.

Amba Enterprise shares closed at 13.60 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 36.00% returns over the last 6 months and -4.56% over the last 12 months.