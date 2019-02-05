Amba Enterprise Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 22.73 crore, up 9.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.73 crore in December 2018 up 9.08% from Rs. 20.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 80.17% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2018 down 69.57% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2017.

Amba Enterprise EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2017.

Amba Enterprise shares closed at 14.10 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -64.21% returns over the last 6 months and -65.65% over the last 12 months.