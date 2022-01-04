Amazon Wholesale India's FY21 revenue declines 7% Y-o-Y to Rs 3,143 crore

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Amazon Wholesale India Pvt Ltd on January 4 said it collected a revenue of Rs 3,143 crore in financial year 2020-21, marking a 7 percent year-on-year decline. In FY20, the e-commerce giant had posted a revenue of Rs 3,388 crore.

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 43 crore in FY21, which marks a 132 percent increase as compared to the last fiscal.

Amazon Wholesale India’s total expenses for FY21 were reported as Rs 3,098 crore.

In terms of revenue, this marks a second consecutive year of decline for the company. The revenue had dipped by 70 percent in FY20, as compared to FY19 when it was recorded as Rs 11,250 crore.

Amazon Wholesale had then attributed the drop to the change in the government regulation resulting in lower customer adoption.

It was referring to Press Note 2 which was introduced by the government with an aim to bring a level playing field between online and offline retailers in December 2018. It got implemented in February 2019.

Also Read | Diluting proposed e-commerce rules tantamount to 'succumbing to hidden pressure', CAIT tells Piyush Goyal

The government tightened norms for online retailers, making it more difficult for them to use their nearly endless stream of foreign capital to fund high discount and cover group companies into the ambit of (foreign direct investment) FDI norms.

In June last year, the consumer affairs ministry floated a revised draft of the e-commerce rules, intending to tighten the watch on e-commerce companies. The inclusion of provisions which prohibition deep discounts and flash sales has been vehemently opposed by Amazon.