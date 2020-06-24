Amaze Entertech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 79.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2020 up 79.06% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 96.78% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

Amaze Entertech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.44 in March 2019.

Amaze Entertech shares closed at 38.50 on June 19, 2020 (BSE)