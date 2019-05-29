Amaze Entertech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 29.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 29.17% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019 up 609.13% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

Amaze Entertech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.44 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2018.

Amaze Entertech shares closed at 54.00 on May 20, 2019 (BSE)