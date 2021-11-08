Amarnath Sec Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 20.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2021 down 20.33% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 up 115.29% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 up 118.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020.

Amarnath Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2020.

Amarnath Sec shares closed at 32.50 on October 11, 2021 (BSE)