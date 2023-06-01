Amarnath Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 58.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 58.41% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 144.04% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Amarnath Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2022.

Amarnath Sec shares closed at 28.98 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 78.89% returns over the last 6 months