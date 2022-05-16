Amarnath Sec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 16.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 16.52% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 670.72% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Amarnath Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Amarnath Sec shares closed at 29.00 on April 27, 2022 (BSE)