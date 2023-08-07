Amarnath Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 323.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amarnath Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 323.35% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 167.58% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Amarnath Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2022.

Amarnath Sec shares closed at 30.00 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.15% returns over the last 12 months.