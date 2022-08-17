Amarnath Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 18.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 18.57% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 594.05% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Amarnath Sec shares closed at 18.85 on August 05, 2022 (BSE)