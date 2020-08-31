Amarnath Sec Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2020 down 13.12% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020 down 11.21% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019.

Amarnath Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2019.

Amarnath Sec shares closed at 17.10 on August 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given 35.18% returns over the last 12 months.