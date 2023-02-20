Amarnath Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 31.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 31.81% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 85.61% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.