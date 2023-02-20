Amarnath Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 31.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 31.81% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 85.61% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Amarnath Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.

Amarnath Sec shares closed at 28.55 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.61% returns over the last 6 months and -7.31% over the last 12 months.