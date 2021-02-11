Amarnath Sec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 0.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 0.97% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 470.63% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Amarnath Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Amarnath Sec shares closed at 18.00 on November 17, 2020 (BSE)