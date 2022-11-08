English
    Amarjothi Spin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore, down 39.69% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amarjothi Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.51 crore in September 2022 down 39.69% from Rs. 73.81 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in September 2022 down 58.22% from Rs. 5.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.16 crore in September 2022 down 39.84% from Rs. 10.24 crore in September 2021.

    Amarjothi Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.94 in September 2021.

    Amarjothi Spin shares closed at 87.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Amarjothi Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.5173.9273.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.5173.9273.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.7446.5639.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.61-0.462.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.644.354.14
    Depreciation2.002.132.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.5313.7517.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.207.587.21
    Other Income0.970.210.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.167.807.64
    Interest1.441.591.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.726.216.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.726.216.51
    Tax0.481.091.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.245.125.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.245.125.36
    Equity Share Capital6.756.756.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.327.587.94
    Diluted EPS3.327.587.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.327.587.94
    Diluted EPS3.327.587.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:15 pm