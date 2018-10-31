Amarjothi Spin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 55.05 crore, up 25.91% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 55.05 crore in September 2018 up 25.91% from Rs. 43.72 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.15 crore in September 2018 up 807.24% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.44 crore in September 2018 up 86.79% from Rs. 6.66 crore in September 2017.

Amarjothi Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 6.15 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.68 in September 2017.

Amarjothi Spin shares closed at 87.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)