    Amarjothi Spin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.75 crore, down 9.49% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amarjothi Spinning Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 58.75 crore in March 2023 down 9.49% from Rs. 64.91 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 up 21.87% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.00 crore in March 2023 up 12.22% from Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2022.
    Amarjothi Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 6.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.28 in March 2022.Amarjothi Spin shares closed at 87.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
    Amarjothi Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.7532.5664.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.7532.5664.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.1513.2839.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.081.37-3.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.934.184.36
    Depreciation2.112.051.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.179.0716.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.302.616.02
    Other Income0.590.460.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.893.066.17
    Interest1.441.391.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.451.674.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.451.674.33
    Tax1.110.340.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.341.333.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.341.333.56
    Equity Share Capital6.756.756.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.431.985.28
    Diluted EPS6.431.985.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.431.985.28
    Diluted EPS6.431.985.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

