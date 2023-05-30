Amarjothi Spin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.75 crore, down 9.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amarjothi Spinning Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 58.75 crore in March 2023 down 9.49% from Rs. 64.91 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 up 21.87% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.00 crore in March 2023 up 12.22% from Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2022.
Amarjothi Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 6.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.28 in March 2022.
|Amarjothi Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.75
|32.56
|64.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.75
|32.56
|64.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.15
|13.28
|39.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.08
|1.37
|-3.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.93
|4.18
|4.36
|Depreciation
|2.11
|2.05
|1.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.17
|9.07
|16.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.30
|2.61
|6.02
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.46
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.89
|3.06
|6.17
|Interest
|1.44
|1.39
|1.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.45
|1.67
|4.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.45
|1.67
|4.33
|Tax
|1.11
|0.34
|0.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.34
|1.33
|3.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.34
|1.33
|3.56
|Equity Share Capital
|6.75
|6.75
|6.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.43
|1.98
|5.28
|Diluted EPS
|6.43
|1.98
|5.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.43
|1.98
|5.28
|Diluted EPS
|6.43
|1.98
|5.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited