Amarjothi Spin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.91 crore, down 3.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.91 crore in March 2022 down 3.76% from Rs. 67.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2022 up 40.3% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2022 up 4.7% from Rs. 7.66 crore in March 2021.

Amarjothi Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.76 in March 2021.

Amarjothi Spin shares closed at 87.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)