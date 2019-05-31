Amarjothi Spin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 48.94 crore, down 1.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.94 crore in March 2019 down 1.79% from Rs. 49.83 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2019 up 40.43% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2019 up 11.31% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2018.

Amarjothi Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.15 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.95 in March 2018.

Amarjothi Spin shares closed at 87.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)