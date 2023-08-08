English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Amarjothi Spin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.16 crore, down 34.85% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amarjothi Spinning Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 48.16 crore in June 2023 down 34.85% from Rs. 73.92 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2023 down 71.52% from Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.78 crore in June 2023 down 41.79% from Rs. 9.93 crore in June 2022.
    Amarjothi Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.58 in June 2022.Amarjothi Spin shares closed at 87.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
    Amarjothi Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.1658.7573.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.1658.7573.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.6926.1546.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.457.08-0.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.193.934.35
    Depreciation2.192.112.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.1513.1713.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.376.307.58
    Other Income0.220.590.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.596.897.80
    Interest1.771.441.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.835.456.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.835.456.21
    Tax0.371.111.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.464.345.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.464.345.12
    Equity Share Capital6.756.756.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.166.437.58
    Diluted EPS2.166.437.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.166.437.58
    Diluted EPS2.166.437.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Amarjothi Spin #Amarjothi Spinning Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!