Amarjothi Spin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 49.38 crore, down 15.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.38 crore in June 2019 down 15.75% from Rs. 58.61 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2019 down 47.39% from Rs. 6.43 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2019 down 34.98% from Rs. 15.75 crore in June 2018.

Amarjothi Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 9.52 in June 2018.

Amarjothi Spin shares closed at 87.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)