    Amarjothi Spin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.56 crore, down 35.36% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amarjothi Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.56 crore in December 2022 down 35.36% from Rs. 50.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 down 67.15% from Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2022 down 35.8% from Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2021.

    Amarjothi Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.5644.5150.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.5644.5150.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.2839.7431.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.37-14.61-7.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.184.644.27
    Depreciation2.052.001.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.079.5315.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.613.205.34
    Other Income0.460.970.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.064.166.02
    Interest1.391.441.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.672.724.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.672.724.93
    Tax0.340.480.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.332.244.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.332.244.06
    Equity Share Capital6.756.756.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.983.326.02
    Diluted EPS1.983.326.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.983.326.02
    Diluted EPS1.983.326.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited