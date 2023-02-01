Amarjothi Spin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.56 crore, down 35.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.56 crore in December 2022 down 35.36% from Rs. 50.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 down 67.15% from Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2022 down 35.8% from Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2021.

Amarjothi Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.98 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.02 in December 2021.

