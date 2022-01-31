Amarjothi Spin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 50.37 crore, up 22.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.37 crore in December 2021 up 22.16% from Rs. 41.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2021 down 3.69% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2021 down 14.22% from Rs. 9.28 crore in December 2020.

Amarjothi Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.25 in December 2020.

Amarjothi Spin shares closed at 87.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)