Amarjothi Spin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.23 crore, up 14.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.23 crore in December 2020 up 14.8% from Rs. 35.91 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2020 up 18.22% from Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.28 crore in December 2020 down 6.36% from Rs. 9.91 crore in December 2019.

Amarjothi Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.29 in December 2019.

Amarjothi Spin shares closed at 87.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)