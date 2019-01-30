Amarjothi Spin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 49.59 crore, up 19.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.59 crore in December 2018 up 19.99% from Rs. 41.33 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2018 up 4.33% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.33 crore in December 2018 up 5.73% from Rs. 9.77 crore in December 2017.

Amarjothi Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.23 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.06 in December 2017.

Amarjothi Spin shares closed at 87.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)