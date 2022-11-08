Amarjothi Spin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.64 crore, down 40.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.64 crore in September 2022 down 40.19% from Rs. 76.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2022 down 55.84% from Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.73 crore in September 2022 down 33.89% from Rs. 10.18 crore in September 2021.

Amarjothi Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.76 in September 2021.

Amarjothi Spin shares closed at 87.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)