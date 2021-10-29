Amarjothi Spin Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.30 crore, up 61.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.30 crore in September 2021 up 61.77% from Rs. 47.16 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2021 down 10.11% from Rs. 5.83 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.18 crore in September 2021 down 23.4% from Rs. 13.29 crore in September 2020.

Amarjothi Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.76 in September 2021 from Rs. 8.64 in September 2020.

Amarjothi Spin shares closed at 87.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)