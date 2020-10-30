Amarjothi Spin Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.16 crore, down 0.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.16 crore in September 2020 down 0.73% from Rs. 47.51 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.83 crore in September 2020 up 113.01% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.29 crore in September 2020 up 38.44% from Rs. 9.60 crore in September 2019.

Amarjothi Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 8.64 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.06 in September 2019.

Amarjothi Spin shares closed at 87.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)