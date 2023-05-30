Amarjothi Spin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.04 crore, down 7.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amarjothi Spinning Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 59.04 crore in March 2023 down 7.25% from Rs. 63.66 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2023 up 36.01% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.40 crore in March 2023 up 10.2% from Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2022.
Amarjothi Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.31 in March 2022.
|Amarjothi Spinning Mills
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.04
|31.68
|63.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59.04
|31.68
|63.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.22
|13.28
|39.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.05
|1.24
|-3.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.48
|4.05
|4.45
|Depreciation
|2.22
|2.20
|2.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.55
|8.02
|14.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.52
|2.90
|6.28
|Other Income
|0.65
|0.47
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.18
|3.37
|6.53
|Interest
|2.06
|1.39
|2.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.11
|1.99
|3.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.11
|1.99
|3.92
|Tax
|1.04
|0.40
|0.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.07
|1.58
|3.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.07
|1.58
|3.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.12
|-0.13
|-0.32
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.96
|1.46
|2.91
|Equity Share Capital
|6.75
|6.75
|6.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.86
|2.16
|4.31
|Diluted EPS
|5.86
|2.16
|4.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.86
|2.16
|4.31
|Diluted EPS
|5.86
|2.16
|4.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
