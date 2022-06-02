English
    Amarjothi Spin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.66 crore, up 7.94% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amarjothi Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.66 crore in March 2022 up 7.94% from Rs. 58.98 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2022 up 450.83% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2022 down 38.81% from Rs. 13.94 crore in March 2021.

    Amarjothi Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in March 2021.

    Amarjothi Spinning Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.6651.4258.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.6651.4258.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.8431.2936.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.74-7.35-1.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.454.433.96
    Depreciation2.002.097.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.8515.406.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.285.565.87
    Other Income0.250.711.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.536.286.92
    Interest2.611.097.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.925.19-0.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.925.19-0.83
    Tax0.690.91--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.234.27-0.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.234.27-0.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.32-0.09--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.914.18-0.83
    Equity Share Capital6.756.756.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.316.19-1.23
    Diluted EPS4.316.19-1.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.316.19-1.23
    Diluted EPS4.316.19-1.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Amarjothi Spin #Amarjothi Spinning Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
