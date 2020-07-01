Amarjothi Spin Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.87 crore, down 25.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.87 crore in March 2020 down 25.03% from Rs. 49.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2020 up 23.43% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.64 crore in March 2020 up 4.12% from Rs. 12.14 crore in March 2019.

Amarjothi Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.24 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.25 in March 2019.

Amarjothi Spin shares closed at 87.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)