Amarjothi Spin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.35 crore, down 34.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.35 crore in June 2023 down 34.72% from Rs. 74.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2023 down 70.62% from Rs. 5.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.91 crore in June 2023 down 42.4% from Rs. 10.26 crore in June 2022.

Amarjothi Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.69 in June 2022.

Amarjothi Spin shares closed at 87.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)