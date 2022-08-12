Amarjothi Spin Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.06 crore, up 13.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.06 crore in June 2022 up 13.95% from Rs. 64.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.19 crore in June 2022 up 13.32% from Rs. 4.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.26 crore in June 2022 up 7.55% from Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2021.

Amarjothi Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 7.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.79 in June 2021.

Amarjothi Spin shares closed at 87.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)