Amarjothi Spin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.68 crore, down 38.38% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amarjothi Spinning Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 31.68 crore in December 2022 down 38.38% from Rs. 51.42 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2022 down 65.17% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 33.45% from Rs. 8.37 crore in December 2021.
Amarjothi Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.19 in December 2021.
|Amarjothi Spinning Mills
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.68
|45.64
|51.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.68
|45.64
|51.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.28
|39.74
|31.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.24
|-14.41
|-7.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.05
|4.64
|4.43
|Depreciation
|2.20
|2.15
|2.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.02
|9.90
|15.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.90
|3.61
|5.56
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.97
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.37
|4.58
|6.28
|Interest
|1.39
|1.44
|1.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.99
|3.13
|5.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.99
|3.13
|5.19
|Tax
|0.40
|0.55
|0.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.58
|2.58
|4.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.58
|2.58
|4.27
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.13
|-0.27
|-0.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.46
|2.31
|4.18
|Equity Share Capital
|6.75
|6.75
|6.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.16
|3.43
|6.19
|Diluted EPS
|2.16
|3.43
|6.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.16
|3.43
|6.19
|Diluted EPS
|2.16
|3.43
|6.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited