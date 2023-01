Amara Raja Batteries on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit increased by 53 per cent to Rs 222 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 145 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 2,664 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 2,385 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company declined by 1.14 per cent to Rs 566 apiece on the BSE.