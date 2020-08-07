172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|amara-raja-batteries-q1-net-profit-falls-56-to-rs-62-49-crore-as-covid-hits-business-5661531.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 06:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amara Raja Batteries Q1 net profit falls 56% to Rs 62.49 crore as COVID hits business

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,151.22 crore as compared to Rs 1,814.95 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd on Friday reported a 56 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 62.49 crore in the first quarter ended June 30 impacted adversely by the coronavirus pandemic. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 140.73 crore in the same period last fiscal, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,151.22 crore as compared to Rs 1,814.95 crore in the year-ago period.

The performance of the company during the quarter comes against the backdrop of severe disruptions in manufacturing, supply chain, and sales and distribution operations due to COVID-19 lockdown, Amara Raja Batteries said, adding despite challenges it has performed well to manage demand and supply, by implementing completely new standard operating procedures across operational branches and units.

Close

In the automotive segment, OEM (original equipment manufacturer) demand was subdued due to lockdown challenges across the country and vehicle production could recommence only in June with graded ramp up.

related news

Demand for batteries in the after market recovered sharply and supplies were ramped up to cater to market requirements while implementing the new operational guidelines across the business operations, it added.

Industrial business witnessed sharp demand ramp up in the UPS and telecom sector, while exports faced major challenges in the quarter. Markets in many countries were either impacted by lockdowns or disruption in logistics, the company added.

Commenting on the results, Amara Raja Batteries Vice Chairman and Managing Director Jayadev Galla said: "This quarter's performance holds special place in our hearts and consciousness, not due to the numbers, but due to unflinching commitment and commendable spirit shown by employees, partners and all stakeholders towards the organisation."

Amara Raja Batteries CEO S Vijayanand said: "Even as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the business operations and normal life in the society, we focused on executing our strategic initiatives in product development, digital transformation and capacity expansion."

He further said: "We are continuing to strengthen our internal policies and looking at newer operating models to maximise the utilisation of resources while ensuring utmost caution in the new normal."
First Published on Aug 7, 2020 06:44 pm

tags #Amara Raja Batteries Ltd #busiiness #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.