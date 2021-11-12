MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Amara Raja Batteries' net profit declines 28% to Rs 144 crore in September quarter

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 201.27 crore in the same period last fiscal, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
November 12, 2021 / 07:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd on Friday reported a 28 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 144.32 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, impacted by a rise in input costs.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 201.27 crore in the same period last fiscal, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during July-September 2021 stood at Rs 2,264.15 crore as against Rs 1,935.52 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses stood at Rs 2,097.17 crore, higher as compared with Rs 1,676.03 crore a year ago.

The cost of materials consumed was also higher at Rs 1,484.82 crore, against Rs 1,119.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Close

Related stories

Commenting on the performance, Amara Raja Batteries Chairman, Managing Director & CEO Jayadev Galla said, "The demand signals are positive across all product segments but the increased input material costs are driving the margins negatively.”

He further said, "We will continue to focus on cost optimisation and work towards improving the operating margins. We are working on our new energy strategy to participate in the emerging opportunities in the new chemistries and have started our Lithium battery pack supplies for three wheeler application.”

The company said its automotive revenues in the quarter have grown on the back of a robust demand from aftermarket across all product segments.

Industrial volume growth was stable across all segments particularly the UPS business registered higher volume growth, it added.

Challenges around the supply chain are still persisting in select export markets and the increased raw material prices are affecting the margins, it added.

Amara Raja Batteries said its board of directors at their meeting held on Friday has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, representing 400 per cent, on the equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2021-22, and it will be paid on or before December 11, 2021.
PTI
Tags: #Amara Raja Batteries Ltd #Business #earnings
first published: Nov 12, 2021 07:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.