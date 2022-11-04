 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amara Raja Batt Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,699.46 crore, up 19.22% Y-o-Y

Nov 04, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amara Raja Batteries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,699.46 crore in September 2022 up 19.22% from Rs. 2,264.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.17 crore in September 2022 up 40.28% from Rs. 144.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 383.87 crore in September 2022 up 29.97% from Rs. 295.35 crore in September 2021.

Amara Raja Batt EPS has increased to Rs. 11.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.44 in September 2021.

Amara Raja Batt shares closed at 519.75 on November 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.21% returns over the last 6 months and -25.17% over the last 12 months.

Amara Raja Batteries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,699.46 2,620.00 2,264.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,699.46 2,620.00 2,264.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,739.91 1,584.55 1,484.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 139.12 140.52 117.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.40 199.22 -15.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 150.61 133.65 131.34
Depreciation 101.92 96.34 98.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 312.02 301.17 277.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 258.28 164.55 170.34
Other Income 23.67 16.99 26.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 281.95 181.54 196.78
Interest 5.43 4.58 3.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 276.52 176.96 193.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 276.52 176.96 193.22
Tax 74.35 45.51 49.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 202.17 131.45 144.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 202.17 131.45 144.12
Equity Share Capital 17.08 17.08 17.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.84 7.70 8.44
Diluted EPS 11.84 7.70 8.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.84 7.70 8.44
Diluted EPS 11.84 7.70 8.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 4, 2022 11:33 am
