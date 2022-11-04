Amara Raja Batt Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,699.46 crore, up 19.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,699.46 crore in September 2022 up 19.22% from Rs. 2,264.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.17 crore in September 2022 up 40.28% from Rs. 144.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 383.87 crore in September 2022 up 29.97% from Rs. 295.35 crore in September 2021.

Amara Raja Batt EPS has increased to Rs. 11.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.44 in September 2021.

Amara Raja Batt shares closed at 519.75 on November 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.21% returns over the last 6 months and -25.17% over the last 12 months.